Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KNSL stock opened at $326.71 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $345.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $1,110,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,740,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $1,110,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,740,269.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,792 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

