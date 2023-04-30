Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40,047 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,515,000 after acquiring an additional 291,804 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the period.

NYSE:KMX opened at $70.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Argus lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

