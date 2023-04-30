Brokerages Set Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Price Target at $2.52

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

NYSE BLND opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $137.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 326.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 169,242 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $159,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,304,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,452,000 after buying an additional 4,815,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,724,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,190 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 9,928,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 561,487 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,500,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,081,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,510 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

