Brokerages Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT at $30.67

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Flywire Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. Flywire has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $360,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,155.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $360,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,155.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 8,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $236,395.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 923,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,306,072.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,313 shares of company stock valued at $6,873,671 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 170.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Flywire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Stories

