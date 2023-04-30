Brokerages Set MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target at $10.75

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

MYTE stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $416.76 million, a P/E ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 1.07. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12.

Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.80 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

