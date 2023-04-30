Brokerages Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Target Price at C$25.25

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSK shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

TSE PSK opened at C$21.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.57. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$15.08 and a 1-year high of C$23.55.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0165611 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

