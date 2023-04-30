Brokerages Set Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target at $4.88

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 228,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 9.0% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sabre by 17.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sabre by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Sabre has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabre will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

