Brokerages Set Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Target Price at $64.75

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Scout24 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Scout24 Stock Performance

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at $62.64 on Thursday. Scout24 has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.63.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

