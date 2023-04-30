Brokerages Set Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Target Price at $14.40

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCRB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $623.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 20.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

