Brokerages Set Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Target Price at $2,968.33

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,968.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($34.34) to GBX 2,825 ($35.28) in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Severn Trent to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $36.47 on Thursday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $40.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.