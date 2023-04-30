Brokerages Set Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Target Price at $2,968.33

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNYGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,968.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($34.34) to GBX 2,825 ($35.28) in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Severn Trent to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $36.47 on Thursday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $40.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54.

About Severn Trent

(Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.