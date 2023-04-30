Brokerages Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) PT at $34.64

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NYSE:NOVA opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,615,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,713,000 after purchasing an additional 296,499 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 36.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 137,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 47.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

