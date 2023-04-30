Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alphabet Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Alphabet stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

