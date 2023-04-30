Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 23.88%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ERO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

NYSE:ERO opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.04. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

