Brokers Issue Forecasts for Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $7.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TXN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $167.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.49. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after acquiring an additional 221,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after purchasing an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,876,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after buying an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

