Brokers Offer Predictions for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $14.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.45 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JLL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.17.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.42. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $124.74 and a 1-year high of $227.08. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

