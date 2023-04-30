Brokers Offer Predictions for Microsoft Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the software giant will earn $9.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.33. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.56 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $307.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $308.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

