Burney Co. Cuts Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 55,787 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,237,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,900,000 after buying an additional 398,950 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 126,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 79,041 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $26.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Featured Articles

