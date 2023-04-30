Burney Co. Cuts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $695.57 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $670.66 and its 200 day moving average is $613.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.70.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $698.63.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

