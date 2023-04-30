Burney Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 115.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $175,244.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,950,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $175,244.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,950,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $174,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 249,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,438,459.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

