Burney Co. Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after acquiring an additional 450,484 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,880,000 after buying an additional 69,539 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after buying an additional 557,451 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 0.3 %

International Paper stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

