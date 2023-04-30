Burney Co. Has $998,000 Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 192,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

SU stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.