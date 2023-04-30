Burney Co. Lowers Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,468,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,778,000 after purchasing an additional 126,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HIG opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

