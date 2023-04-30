Burney Co. Sells 1,295 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,364 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $503.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $491.51 and a 200-day moving average of $491.29. The firm has a market cap of $223.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

