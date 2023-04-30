Burney Co. Sells 1,480 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 129.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,757,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $42,985,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,395,000 after buying an additional 558,801 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Argus lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carrier Global Stock Performance

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CARR opened at $41.82 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

