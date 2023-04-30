Burney Co. Sells 172 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $793,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

