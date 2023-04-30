Burney Co. Sells 199 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JLL shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 2.1 %

JLL stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $124.74 and a twelve month high of $227.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Stories

