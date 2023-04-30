Burney Co. Sells 337 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

Insider Activity

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $138.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.