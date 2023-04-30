Burney Co. Sells 815 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Timken were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Timken Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $76.85 on Friday. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Timken’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Timken Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.