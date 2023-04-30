BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BYD Electronic (International) Price Performance

Shares of OTC:BYDIF opened at C$2.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.97. BYD Electronic has a one year low of C$1.71 and a one year high of C$3.61.

About BYD Electronic (International)

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells mobile handset components and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides high-level assembly services; and manufactures and sells batteries, chargers, and iron phosphate batteries for use in electric buses, trucks, cars, and forklifts, as well as its components and spare parts.

