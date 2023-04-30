CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 888

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at 888 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

CACI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.20.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International Stock Performance

CACI stock opened at $313.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. CACI International has a 1 year low of $245.32 and a 1 year high of $319.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.28. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.28 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total value of $289,549.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,927.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in CACI International by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.