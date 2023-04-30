Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. On average, analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of CZR stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.88. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,600,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.77.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Stories

