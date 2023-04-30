Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. On average, analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of CZR stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.88. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.77.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
