California Resources (CRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.53). California Resources had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect California Resources to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

California Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. California Resources has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.05.

California Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

