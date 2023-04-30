Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $280.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $241.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.