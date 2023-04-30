Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Castings (LON:CGS)

Castings (LON:CGS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.62) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Castings Price Performance

Shares of Castings stock opened at GBX 374 ($4.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £162.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 0.61. Castings has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 380 ($4.75). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 353.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 349.52.

About Castings

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

