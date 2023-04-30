Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Castings (LON:CGS)

Castings (LON:CGS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.62) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Castings Price Performance
Shares of Castings stock opened at GBX 374 ($4.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £162.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 0.61. Castings has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 380 ($4.75). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 353.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 349.52.
About Castings
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.