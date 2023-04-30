Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$92.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$92.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

In related news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.90, for a total transaction of C$404,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,387 shares in the company, valued at C$3,267,308.30. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,208,385. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE CNQ opened at C$82.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$77.76. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$57.54 and a one year high of C$86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C($0.25). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 25.86%. The business had revenue of C$9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.46 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.476386 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

