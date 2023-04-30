Capital Power (CPX) to Post Earnings on Monday

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.22 per share for the quarter.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.12). Capital Power had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of C$929.00 million for the quarter.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Stock Performance

TSE CPX opened at C$44.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$40.06 and a 1-year high of C$51.90.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 276.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.80.

Insider Activity

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 3,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,420.00. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$416,431.64. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.