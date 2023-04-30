Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Capital Product Partners Stock Performance

CPLP opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $76.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Capital Product Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.