Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $378.83 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,824,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 5.5% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $378,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 376,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,421,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 112,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,070,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.56. The stock has a market cap of $405.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

