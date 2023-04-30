Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Position Increased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 123.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRI. Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.87.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

