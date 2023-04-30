Cargojet (CJT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Cargojet to post earnings of C$1.16 per share for the quarter.

Cargojet last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($1.12). The company had revenue of C$267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.15 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 19.45%.

Cargojet Price Performance

Cargojet stock opened at C$101.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.92. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$100.39 and a 1 year high of C$156.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$110.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$120.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CJT. Cormark lowered Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$175.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$147.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$123.00 price objective on Cargojet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$160.73.

About Cargojet

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

