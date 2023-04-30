Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL) Trading 417.2% Higher

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL – Get Rating) shares shot up 417.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 117,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 204,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of C$30.08 million and a PE ratio of -10.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.67.

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jackpot/Oxide, Ore Hill, Aspenex, Bayonne, Sheep Creek, Canex, and Old Timer properties located in Salmo, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.