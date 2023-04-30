Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Update

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the March 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock opened at C$0.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.82. Cathedral Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$1.15.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies. The company was founded by Randal H. Pustanyk in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.