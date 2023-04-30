CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 144.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCCS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,864,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,826,000 after buying an additional 108,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,982,000 after buying an additional 950,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after buying an additional 620,213 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,107,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,037,000 after buying an additional 745,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after buying an additional 600,784 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

