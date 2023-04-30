CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of CCCS stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 144.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCCS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.
