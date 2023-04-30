Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading Down 4.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Celestica traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77. 115,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 480,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

CLS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 2,775.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

