Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.12. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

