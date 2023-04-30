Chegg (CHGG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Chegg has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. Chegg’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chegg to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chegg Stock Down 0.8 %

Chegg stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

