Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Chemours (NYSE:CCGet Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

CC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. Chemours has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39.

Chemours (NYSE:CCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chemours will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the third quarter worth about $274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 34,883 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 11.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 110,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 39.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,605,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 452,857 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Chemours (NYSE:CC)

