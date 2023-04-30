Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

CC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Shares of CC opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. Chemours has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chemours will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the third quarter worth about $274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 34,883 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 11.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 110,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 39.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,605,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 452,857 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

