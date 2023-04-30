Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,784 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

LNG opened at $153.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.40 and a 200-day moving average of $156.23. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

