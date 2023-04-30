Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.8% of Country Club Bank GFN’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Chevron stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.76 and its 200 day moving average is $171.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

