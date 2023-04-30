Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Decreased by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

Chevron stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $319.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

